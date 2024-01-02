YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, (WKBN)- The Youngstown State University Board of Trustees announced that its new president will start this month.

Bill Johnson submitted his resignation from Congress on Tuesday, effective Jan. 21. Johnson will begin his role at YSU on Jan. 22.

YSU Board of Trustees Chair Michael A. Peterson released a statement:

“With his contract indicating he would start prior to March 15, 2024 we are excited to have him on campus earlier than anticipated. In the meantime, Bill will continue to visit campus as often as his schedule allows to continue meeting with students, faculty and staff. Bill brings a commitment to advancing our institution’s mission, and we eagerly anticipate the contributions he and his wife LeeAnn will make to our community.” Michael A. Peterson, chair of the YSU Board of Trustees

On December 16, the Youngstown State University Academic Senate passed two votes of no confidence against the YSU Board of Trustees and Congressman Johnson.

Since Johnson was named president, several people have spoken out against the decision, including former YSU President Leslie Cochran and Youngstown State graduate and actor Ed O’Neill.

The Board of Trustees has remained committed to its selection.

First News spoke to Johnson about his new role on November 30.