YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People on Youngstown’s West Side lined up outside of St. Brendan Church to take part in the Mahoning County District of Saint Vincent de Paul’s community outreach event.

The event gave away a hot meal, clothes, non-perishable food items and more.

Organizers say helping others is a proud tradition at Saint Vincent de Paul.

“Saint Vincent de Paul has been helping the less fortunate for hundreds of years. We love it. The Youngstown people come out. The volunteers are fantastic,” said Joseph Vivacqua, vice president of the Saint Vincent de Paul board.

The event ended up serving 200 people.