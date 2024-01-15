YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Speaking and Leadership Club hosted a local speaking contest Monday night.

The club, Toastmasters #408, gathers every Monday to help people work on growing their public speaking skills.

Guest speaker from Canfield Miki Thomas shared her inspiring speech about overcoming breast cancer.

One of the categories was an evaluation contest. Judges evaluated Thomas’s presentation skills, then were assessed by the crowd on how they evaluate a speaker.

“Public speaking is the No. 1 fear and people here we know we’re in a comfortable space where we are able to practice those skillsets,” said Rayshone Phillips, vice president of education with Toastmasters #408.

Winners from each category get a chance to compete for Toastmasters World Champion of Public Speaking title.