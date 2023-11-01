YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A group of trick-or-treaters Tuesday told police they were threatened by a man with a gun.

Police were called about 4:55 p.m. to the 100 block of East Philadelphia Avenue for gunfire and while there they received a call that a man driving a car in the area was waving a gun around.

As police searched for the car they were met by a group of trick-or-treaters who said they were between East Boston Avenue and Cottage Grove and were on their way to Struthers to trick or treat.

They told police a man pulled up to them in a car and accused them of throwing rocks at his house. The group denied doing anything wrong but the man pulled out a gun and said he would kill them all, reports said.

The group ran away through a field but the man followed them and fired four shots in the air, reports said.

Reports said the group ran to a house on East Philadelphia Avenue where police were called. The car circled the block until police arrived, reports.

Officers found a spent .45-caliber shell casing on Cottage Grove, reports said.