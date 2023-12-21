YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A valley organization that connects with people and does projects to benefit others, has done it again.

The Boardman-Youngstown Kiwanis proved Thursday that service is at the heart of its group as it

donated 100 smoke detectors to the Youngstown Fire Department and Chief Barry Finley. The city has a smoke detector program, passing them out to eligible citizens. The Kiwanis felt this was a perfect way to help improve safety around the city.

“We want to reach out to the community. We want to help the community,” said Mark Samuel of the Boardman-Youngtown Kiwanis. “And we want to show our first responders that we support them, that we’re behind them.”

The Boardman-Youngstown Kiwanis also donated 100 smoke detectors to the Boardman Fire Department last month. Chief Finley called the donation from the Kiwanis unbelievable.

The Youngstown Fire Department goes out every Thursday and installs smoke detectors in homes. It’s close to changing the program so renters can benefit too, not just homeowners and landlords.

“Now, we’re going to do away with that because at the end of the day, all we care about is safety,” said Chief Finley. “We want every house to have a functioning working smoke detector. And this is the perfect way to do it.”

And the perfect time. December is a top month for home fires because of heating equipment, Christmas trees and decorations. Chief Finley said it’s important to be smart with your set-up.

“No electric cords running on these carpets. If you have old lights, Christmas lights, get rid of them. Get rid of them,” said Finley.

Chief Finley also said to remember that Christmas trees dry out and keeping them moist is important as there are an average of 150 home fires a year involving the Christmas tree.

“If you need to know something about fire safety, this is what we’re here for,” said Chief Finley. “You could pick up the phone and call us anytime day or night. And we will tell you what you need to do.”

Chief Finley also said if your smoke detector is more than 10 years old, take it down and replace it with a new one.