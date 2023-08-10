YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Preparations began Thursday for the 18th annual Slovak Fest.

Volunteers from a local parish gathered to prepare the traditional food that will be served at the festival.

Leaders say they are glad that they are able to pass down their traditions to the next generation.

“For many, many years, the Slovak people of the Mahoning Valley have contributed very well and generously to the well-being of the Valley through their work and through their efforts in education and other areas,” said Father John Jerek.

The Slovak Fest is this Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event takes place at Saint Matthias Church in Youngstown.