YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man and a woman were not hurt after a car they were riding in late Sunday was damaged by gunfire.

Police were called about 11:30 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of East Philadelphia Avenue where a man told them minutes earlier he had been driving on Interstate 680 south near the Glenwood Avenue exit when he and a female passenger heard gunfire. He then realized the car they were in was hit.

They drove to the home on East Philadelphia Avenue where they called police.

Reports said there were four bullet holes in the driver’s side door and the driver’s side window was also shattered by a bullet.

The couple was not injured but appeared to be very scared, reports said.