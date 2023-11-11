YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after an accidental shooting Saturday morning in Youngstown.

Police were called to the 200 block of East Lucius Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

While the incident is still under investigation, Capt. Jason Simon says it points to negligence. This is the second incident in a month where a juvenile has been involved in an accidental shooting.

Though Youngstown police say the incidents are different, more needs to be done to prevent these tragedies.

“Our children are getting ahold of guns in one way or another, and accidents are happening,” Simon said. “We strongly are encouraging parents to secure their firearms, and to ensure that they’re not getting into the hands of children.”

Youngstown police is investigating and is working with crisis counselors and victim advocates to help the family involved.