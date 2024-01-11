YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you get a call claiming to be the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, it might not be real.

Sheriff Jerry Greene is warning about an ongoing scam in which people posing as various members of the department call and ask for money. They will claim you have overdue fines, or ask you to go and get gift cards.

Sheriff Greene said the department will never call you and ask for money.

“People get scared. People, you know, tend to believe that, ‘Oh my God, they’re going to charge me money, and you know, nobody is ever going to ask you to go to a store to get gift cards to pay off a debt,” Greene said.

Sheriff Greene said the best thing to do in these situations is hang up. When in doubt, call the Sheriff’s Office directly to verify any claims.