YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County law enforcement will soon have a big new piece of equipment at their disposal.

Commissioners have agreed to set aside nearly $280,000 from the sheriff’s budget to purchase a new armored vehicle for use by the local SWAT and Drug Task Force Units.

Sheriff Jerry Greene says the existing vehicle, known as “The Bear,” is hard to maintain and is too large for smaller neighborhoods where raids and crisis situations often occur.

“It’s these men and women that are always going to those calls, and they’re in these vehicles because there are always firearms and guns involved,” Greene said. “This is not only very, to me, beneficial to the community but also saving and protecting the men and woman in blue.”

Greene said problems with “The Bear” came to a head during a standoff with a suspect in Howland in August. Officials quickly put together a plan to purchase a smaller, more maneuverable vehicle known as a “Bearcat.”

It will take about a year to deliver but will be made available to communities around the region when it is needed