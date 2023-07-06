YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, will be in Youngstown today to discuss his bipartisan Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence (FEND) Off Fentanyl Act.

The legislation is a sanctions and anti-money laundering bill aimed at combatting the country`s fentanyl crisis by targeting the illicit fentanyl supply chain, from the chemical suppliers in China to the cartels that transport the drugs in from Mexico.

Last month, the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee unanimously to advance the legislation to the Senate Floor.

In 2021, fentanyl was involved in 80 percent of Ohio’s unintentional drug overdose deaths, according to Sen. Brown’s office.

During Brown’s visit, he will be joined by Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, Youngstown Chief of Police Carl Davis, and Brenda Heidinger, associate director of the Mahoning County Mental Health Board.

Brown is scheduled to address the media at 11 a.m. WKBN will have live updates on our website. Check back here for updates on this developing story.