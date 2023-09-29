Semi overturns, spilling debris in Youngstown roadway

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A semi-truck carrying debris from a house that is being demolished tipped over about 2:50 p.m. Friday on East Boardman Street.

The truck was turning right from South Avenue onto East Boardman Street when it tipped over onto its side.

The truck was carrying debris from a house that is being torn down on East Auburndale Avenue at the time it turned over.

No one was hurt. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

East Boardman at South Avenue and East Federal are closed while cleanup is underway.