YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man secretly indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury for a 2019 murder is now in custody.

Anthony Johnson, 37, of Youngstown, was booked into the jail on charges of aggravated murder, murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and drive-by shooting, repeat violent offender and firearm specifications.

He is charged with the July 14, 2019, shooting death of Reshaud Biggs Sr., 33, who was shot to death about 3 a.m. as he was sitting in a parked car on East Lucius Avenue.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said Det. Sgt. Jessica Shields has been working the case recently as a cold case and was able to get enough evidence to get an indictment.

An arraignment date has not been set yet.

Biggs’ case was also spotlighted by WKBN as a cold case story.

Johnson served a 10-year prison sentence for the 2005 murder of 61-year-old Marilyn Guthrie of Niles after he pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and kidnapping.

Guthrie was abducted July 10, 2005, from her Youll Street apartment by Benjamin Beshara, then 31, and two juveniles. She was placed in the trunk of a car, driven to Youngstown, then taken out of the trunk and run over by Beshara on Parkview Avenue.

Beshara was convicted of aggravated murder and other charges during a trial in 2007 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court and was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison. Johnson was one of the witnesses against him.

The two juveniles received sentences in the juvenile system for their roles in the crime.

In 2019, Johnson was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to two separate robberies on Dec. 28, 2017, and Jan. 1, 2018. Police said he was the driver in both of those robberies.

His convictions were overturned in 2020 by the Seventh District Court of Appeals after his attorney appealed his convictions, saying he was never informed that he was giving up the right to have the state prove each and every element of the charges against him.

Johnson pleaded guilty again in July 2021 and was sentenced but details of the sentencing are not available in online court records.

In April 2022, one of the investigators on Biggs’ case, Det. Sgt. Michael Lambert, said police had a theory on why Biggs was killed but he did not say what that theory is. Lambert also said the case was active at the time.

Just over two years after Biggs was killed his son, Reshaud Biggs Jr., 17, was shot and killed July 18, 2021, at a gas station at East Avondale and South avenues, about a block from where his father was killed. Police have charged a man in that case, which is still pending.

Biggs’ father, John Smith, 29, died Feb. 3, 1991, after being shot on Gertrude Place.