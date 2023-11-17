YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a woman now facing charges in a Youngstown child sex abuse case.

Rita Crockett, 60, was indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday and charged with endangering children.

Police say Crocket lived at the same home as Mark Andrews, 64, who is charged with rape, felonious assault and child endangering. Andrews is facing charges of sexually abusing a child under the age of 10 in December of 2022.

Andrews was arrested in North Jackson on Oct. 13.