YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Second Harvest Food Bank has been awarded $250,000 in a recent grant, a spokesperson announced Monday.

The funds come from a grant from the S. L. Gimbel Foundation, a component fund at The Inland Empire Community Foundation in Riverside, California.

To meet the ongoing food insecurity due to inflation, this grant will help the Food Bank provide over one million meals to hungry seniors, children and families in the Mahoning Valley.

“This grant will help us fill over 14,000 requests for food assistance each week in the tri-county area,” said d Michael Iberis, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank.

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, a partner of Feeding America, provides food to those in need in the tri-county area through 161 partner agencies, which include food pantries, homeless shelters, meal sites, shelters for battered women, school pantries and after-school programs.

In 2022, the Food Bank distributed over 9.5 million pounds of food, including 2.8 million pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables.