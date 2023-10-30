YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The second of two men learned his sentence Monday for abusing an autistic teenager in his care.

George Gunther, 20, will spend seven months in prison after pleading guilty last month to a charge of patient abuse, a fourth-degree felony. Gunther was sentenced Monday in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Anthony D’Apolito’s courtroom.

Co-defendant Sultahn Honzu received a nine-month prison sentence in April after pleading guilty to the same charge.

The two, along with the company they worked for, Penny’s Behavioral Healthcare of Hubbard, were indicted in November by a grand jury on charges of patient abuse or neglect and assault.

Honzu and Davis both worked for Penny’s, which provides home health care to people with developmental difficulties.

Charges against Penny’s were dismissed on Tuesday.

Honzu and Gunther were allegedly caught on tape abusing a 16-year-old teenager with autism. The boy’s father suspected abuse so he set up cameras in the boy’s room, which reportedly caught Honzu and Gunther throwing the boy around and hitting him.

The tapes were then given to Austintown police, who filed charges after an investigation.