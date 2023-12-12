YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The second of three people in the September 2020 shooting death of a Struthers boy has pleaded guilty.

Kimonie Bryant, 26, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a charge of aggravated murder.

The attorneys in the case are recommending a sentence of 20 years to life in prison for the death of Rowan Sweeney, 4.

Sentencing is expected to take place after the case against the last remaining defendant takes place.

In exchange for his plea, several other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated robbery, were dropped.

Bryant could have been sentenced to death had he gone to trial and been found guilty of aggravated murder with death penalty specifications.

Judge D’Apolito asked Rowan’s mother and father if they knew of the plea agreement and if they approved. They both said they did.

Bryant is one of three people charged in the shooting death of Rowan. Sweeney was killed during a shooting that wounded four other people at the Perry Street home of his mother.

Police said the shooting took place during a home invasion.

A second defendant, Andre McCoy, 22, pleaded guilty to several charges in August and will not be sentenced until the case against the other defendant is completed.

Also charged is Brandon Crump, 19. His case is still pending on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery and other charges.

A trial date is not listed for Crump in court records.

The case has taken so long to make its way through the court system because of an issue regarding DNA testing in Bryant’s case, and Crump’s case had to be sent back to juvenile court because the murder charges against him that were considered by a grand jury were never heard at the juvenile court level.

After Crump’s case was sent back, those charges were presented in juvenile court and the case was bound over to a grand jury, which indicted him in June.

Seating in the courtroom was at a premium, as all the seats in the gallery were taken by the families of both the victim and the defendant. The detectives who investigated the case, as well as Struthers police Chief Tim Roddy, were also in court.

Police said the shooting took place in a downstairs room in the Perry Street home when gunmen burst in and began firing. Police said the gunmen were there to take money that the boyfriend of Sweeney’s mother had received from a stimulus check.

The boyfriend was killed in an unrelated shooting in September 2022 in downtown Youngstown.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.