YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Police Department served a search warrant Wednesday that resulted in copious amounts of drugs being seized.

Judge D. Fuhry signed a search warrant for a home at the 40 block of Lakeview Avenue, and a Wednesday raid produced an extensive amount of drugs found in the home.

Reports state police announced “Police, search warrant,” and after receiving no response, forced open the door. The report states police discovered the resident of the home, James Riley, exiting a second-story bathroom where officers discovered two ziplock bags with white-powdery residue next to the toilet covered in water, as if he tried to flush it. A backpack was also found next to the toilet, containing multiple bags of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, according to reports.

Police found bags of the following in the home: fentanyl, meth, crack cocaine, marijuana and mushrooms. They also reported finding the following pills: Ecstacy (8), oxycodone (16), oxycodone hydrochloride (20), MDMA pills (7.5), Acetaminophen/oxycodone (21.5). Additional items recovered include: several digital scales, $270 in U.S. coins and $1,803 in dollars, a heat lamp and marijuana plant, and two iPhones.

Riley was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of drugs (misdemeanor)

Drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Possession of drug-fentanyl related compound (felony, 1st degree)

Possession of drugs (felony, 1st degree)

Possession of drugs (felony, 2nd degree)

Possession of drugs (felony, 3rd degree)

Tampering with evidence (felony, 3rd degree)

Riley had a video arraignment Friday afternoon.