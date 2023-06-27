YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It was announced at Tuesday evening’s Youngstown School Board meeting that the board has collectively agreed on the person it wants to be the next superintendent — but did not announce who that person will be.

Board President Tiffany Patterson said they first want to agree on a salary and contract with the person before making it public.

At its last meeting, the board unanimously chose Jeremy Batchelor as interim superintendent — following Justin Jennings, who resigned earlier this month.

Batchelor said he would apply for the job and that he was the best person for the job.

It’s not known at this time whether Batchelor is the permanent choice.