YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In three weeks, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign will kick off, and the organization is looking for volunteers to ring the bells.

The campaign starts the day after Thanksgiving.

The money raised helps the Salvation Army year-round, not just during Christmas.

Volunteers will be ringing the bells at 14 locations covered by the Youngstown Salvation Army. There are two indoor locations if you’re worried about the weather.

More people are needed to help fill all of the time slots, which run Monday through Saturday.

“If people want to do individually, they can, but it’s usually more fun in groups. If you have a group of people and you want to go out and sing or, you know, have a good time out there, you can do that. So they can give out candy. They can just greet the people and have a lot of fun,” said Major Paul Moore with the Salvation Army.

The best way to sign up is to call the Salvation Army headquarters in Youngstown.