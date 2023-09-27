YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Attorneys for one of the defendants accused of the 2020 murder of a Struthers boy told a judge Wednesday the trial is on track to place in January.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacovone also told Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that “the lines of communication are open” when asked if there have been plea negotiations with attorneys for Kimonie Bryant, 26, of Youngstown.

Bryant could face the death penalty if convicted of the September 2020 shooting death of Rowan Sweeney, 4. Sweeney was killed during a shooting that wounded four other people at the Perry Street home of his mother.

Police said the shooting took place during a home invasion.

Bryant’s trial is set for Jan. 8.

Judge D’Apolito set a deadline of Nov. 1 for any pretrial motions in the case.

A second defendant, Brandon Crump, 20, is expected to go on trial Nov. 13.

A third defendant, Andre McCoy, 22, pleaded guilty in August for his role in Sweeney’s death. He is not expected to be sentenced until the cases against the other two defendants are completed.