YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rotary Club of Youngstown is making sure students in the Valley stay warm this winter. Those at the organization partnered with Operation Warm Wednesday, handing out winter coats at Harding Elementary School.

After raising $23,000, Operation Warm Coat drive purchased 1,260 coats to be distributed in the Valley.

Operation Warm hopes these new coats provide more than just warmth. They allow children to attend school regularly, improve their self-esteem, and allow their families to spend money on other essentials.

Operation Warm Coat Chair David Stillwagon says it means a lot to see the smiles on the student’s faces and to be able to give back to the community.

“It’s extremely important. Rotary’s motto is “Service about self,’ and if you’re not working to provide for others, I think that’s the most fulfilling thing you could do in life,” Stillwagon said.

Over the past 10 years, Operation Warm has provided around 15,000 to 20,000 coats to kids in need.