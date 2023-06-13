YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Covelli Centre has just announced that Skillet and Theory of a Deadman will be coming to Youngstown with guest Saint Asonia. It’s all part of the Rock Resurrection Tour.

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, but there is a collection of presales available as well. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at Southwoods Health Box Office.

The show is set for November 17 at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Onsite parking will be available for a $20 cash fee.