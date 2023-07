YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Starting Monday, West Park Drive from Old Furnace Road to Lily Pond Drive in Youngstown will be closed for resurfacing.

The closure will allow for the installation of new asphalt lanes, aggregate shoulders and pavement markings.

The work is expected to last for the duration of the week, barring any inclement weather, which could postpone and extend proceedings.

The project is funded by the OPRA ODOT Park District Drive Improvement Program and Mill Creek MetroParks.