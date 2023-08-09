YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a triple shooting last year that resulted in the death of one person.

The Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force and the FBI are offering the reward for the arrest of Vashuad May, 21.

May is charged with murder for an April 26, 2022, shooting that killed Rawsheem Aponte, 24, as he was driving his car on the South Side.

Aponte was in the car along with a woman and her 3-year-old daughter, who were wounded but both recovered.

Police said Aponte was being chased by someone and was driving around the South Side before several shots were fired at his car in the 3800 block of Mohawk Avenue.

Aponte was shot in the driver’s seat and died at the scene.

Police filed a warrant against May on April 29, 2022.

Anyone with information on where May is can call CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-2583 or can email a tip to mvvctf.com