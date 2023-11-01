YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information about a Girard man who was named the Fugitive of the Week.

Benjamin White, 26, is wanted in the October shooting of a man during a robbery on Youngstown’s South Side on the 200 block of Gaither Avenue. White is wanted on felonious assault and aggravated robbery charges.

White is described as a white man who is 6 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds.

White was last known to be in the 200 block of Gaither Avenue.

If you know where he is, call the task force at 1-866-4WANTED. Tipsters can remain anonymous.