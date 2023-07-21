YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Recently, the OCCHA organization in Youngstown qualified for ARPA funds.

Mahoning County Commissioners allocated $45,000 dollars in ARP funds to OCCHA, which is a nonprofit that works to improve the quality of life for the Hispanic community.

The money will be used to replace three HVAC units at the organization’s facility on Shirley Road.

“We want to say thank you to the Mahoning County Commissioners for allowing these funds to come to OCCHa. These funds will allow OCCHA to solely focus on our programs and the community that we serve,” said Angelica Diaz, executive director of OCCHA.

Work to replace the heating and cooling units will begin soon.