YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Saturday evening found a large amount of cocaine during a traffic stop on the South Side.

Antwan Grissett, 53, is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court on a first-degree felony charge of possession of cocaine as well as a fourth-degree felony charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Grissett is currently in the Mahoning County jail.

Reports said police about 7:55 p.m. Saturday pulled over a car Grissett was driving at West Indianola and Oak Hill avenues for having expired license plates.

When officers went to talk to Grissett, he appeared very nervous, reports said, and on the floorboard, police could see a large bag filled with white powder that was later determined to be cocaine and an open bottle of liquor.

Thompson was taken out of the car, and when police searched it, they found a second large, plastic bag that was filled with several individual smaller bags of white powder, reports said.

Grissett also had over $700 cash on him, reports said.