YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a city man admitted Thursday afternoon he threw a gun out of his car because he is not allowed to be around them.

Jabbar Spires, 29, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine.

He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said Spires was driving a car that was pulled over just after 1:30 p.m. at Lexington Avenue and Wirt Street on the North Side for failing to stop at a stop sign and when asked by police, he told them he did not have a gun in the car.

Officers smelled marijuana coming from the car and said they would search it. When they opened the door, they found a bag of crack cocaine next to the driver’s door inside, the report stated.

In the center console, police found a loaded magazine of ammunition, and Spires told police the magazine belonged to his mother, reports said. Inside a satchel that was in the car, police also found another bag of crack cocaine, according to the report.

Police traced the area of travel for the car and found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun in the road. Reports said Spires told police the gun belonged to his mother and he threw it out of the car because he is not allowed to have or be around a gun.

A records check showed Spires has a 2015 domestic violence conviction from Trumbull County Common Pleas Court which bars him from having or being around a firearm.