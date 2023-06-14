YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An 18-year-old man Tuesday was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on gun and drug charges after reports said police found a loaded gun and drugs during a traffic stop on the East Side.

Jonathan Streb, 18, is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of fentanyl and obstructing official business.

Reports said Streb was a passenger in a Kia that police tried to pull over at about 3 p.m. after the people in the Kia refused to make eye contact with officers and tried to drive away from them.

Police wanted to check the car because reports said the occupants were acting suspiciously and there has been an uptick in thefts of Kias.

The Kia pulled into a drive in the 900 block of Lansdowne Boulevard and four people got out and walked through a field until police caught up with them at Miami Avenue and Dade Street.

The men said they lived in the house where the Kia pulled in, but a woman inside said she did not know them and asked them to leave.

Officers found a loaded .40-caliber handgun hidden underneath a rock and Streb said the gun was his, reports said.

Police also found a bag of fentanyl on the front porch, which Streb also admitted was his, reports said.

The Kia was not reported stolen, reports said. The other three men were allowed to leave.