YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city woman wanted on two warrants from municipal court was arrested Wednesday following a chase.

Sequoia King, 36, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is expected to be arraigned later Thursday in municipal court.

Reports said officers on patrol at about 2:15 p.m. at West Earle Avenue and Hillman Street spotted a car driven by King run a stop sign. When police tried to pull the car over, it failed to stop.

Reports said that a male in the passenger’s seat could be seen reaching towards the middle of the car like he was hiding something.

Officers stopped the chase when King approached the downtown area, but police later spotted her car on Gypsy Lane. They chased it to Logan Avenue but lost the car again when she got on the Madison Avenue Expressway, reports said.

Officers spotted the car a short time later at Tampa and Campbell avenues and King was standing outside the car, reports said.

In her purse, police found needles and a crack pipe, reports said. Reports said King also has two outstanding warrants from municipal court.