YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Erie, Pa., woman was booked Saturday into the Mahoning County Jail on aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges for the beating of a woman whose car was also stolen.

Diarra Thompson, 29, is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

She was arrested after police were called just before 11:10 p.m. Saturday for a report of a fight and a stolen car at South Avenue and East Boardman Street. When police got there, they saw a woman on the ground who was bleeding.

Police spotted the car a short distance away and pulled it over at South Avenue and Front Street, reports said.

Thompson was driving the car and reports said she told police that she and the woman decided to go to Cincinnati from Erie and ran out of gas near Youngstown.

The two were arguing and began fighting, Thompson told police. Thompson told police that she was being beaten by the woman, so she began to fight back and “beat her face in,” until she was able to get the woman out of the car and drive away.

When Thompson was pulled over, she admitted to taking the car, reports said. Reports said she told police that she felt no regrets because she was afraid for her life.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center by ambulance and told police she did not remember how she got to the hospital.