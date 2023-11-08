YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man who broke out several windows in a South Side home Tuesday after a woman said she didn’t know where his iPad was arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Darnell Jennings. 26, is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a first-degree misdemeanor charge of domestic violence after he was arrested by police about 3:45 p.m.

Reports said police were called to a home on East Avondale Avenue for a report of a fight where a man was smashing windows. When officers arrived, Jennings was not there but a woman told police she had arrived home earlier while Jennings was sleeping and when he woke up, he asked where his iPad was.

When the woman said she did not know, Jennings broke at least three windows by punching them and then ran away, reports said.

As police were taking the woman’s information, they received a call from a man at another home on East Avondale Avenue whose arms were covered in blood, reports said. Officers went to that home and found Jennings, who reports said admitted punching the windows.

Jennings was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be treated for several cuts and while there, he threatened the woman and also said if he was released from jail he would not show up for court, reports said.