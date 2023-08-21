YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man who was arrested Friday evening in a South Side driveway, and who recently got out of prison, had over $12,000 cash on him.

Morris Perry, 25, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony; improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a first-degree misdemeanor.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court.

Reports said Perry was a passenger in a car that was pulled over about 10:25 p.m. in the 700 block of Cambridge Avenue for running a stop sign.

The car pulled into a drive and Perry disobeyed orders to stay in the car and walked away. He was taken into custody in the driveway without incident.

Inside the car underneath the driver’s seat within reach of Perry, was a loaded .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun, reports said.

When police searched him, Perry had $12,499 cash on him, reports said.

Perry is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2016 conviction in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for possession of cocaine and a 2022 guilty plea in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In the latter case, Perry was sentenced to 18 months in prison March 9, 2022, to 18 months in prison and was given credit for 64 days he served in the county jail awaiting the outcome of his case.