YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The parking garage that’s part of Eastern Gateway Community College’s downtown Youngstown campus is in need of some repairs.

Recently, engineers determined the ramps leading to the upper decks of the garage were no longer safe and needed to be closed.

Campus officials said the parking deck has been the subject of a number of lawsuits, which kept Eastern Gateway from investing in it.

For the time being, the basement and lower level of the garage remain open, but it could be three or four months until the repairs can finally be made.