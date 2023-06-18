YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Leaders with the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation shared their thoughts on Friday’s verdict after the Pittsburgh synagogue gunman was found guilty in the deadliest attack on Jewish people in U.S. history.

The gunman in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, 50-year-old Robert Bowers, was found guilty of all 63 federal charges Friday. The charges follow the mass shooting that killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 17, 2018.

“This phase, this guilty verdict on all counts, is the first opportunity for the community to begin the very long and arduous healing process,” said Bonnie Deutsch Burdman, executive director of community relations and government affairs for the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.

Now, Bowers faces the possibility of the death sentence.

Burdman said there are a lot of close connections to the Jewish community in Pittsburgh and in Youngstown.

“It’s been a long road — it will be five years this October,” Burdman said. “The attack there was an attack on all of us, and it was obviously very upsetting.”

Burdman said the federation has close relations with law enforcement partners, and they are going to make sure their community is safe.

“We pay a lot of attention to security. The safety and security of all members of our community and guests in our facilities is paramount,” Burdman said.

Jewish leaders said the synagogue should have been a sanctuary for the three congregations that worshiped there. The congregants should have been safe to pray and worship, yet 11 were murdered that day and countless others had their lives changed forever.

On Friday, the federation released the following statement:

The Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial has been difficult for the families of victims and the Jewish and general communities. However, we are thankful to learn of the guilty verdict and know justice will be served as the judicial process continues. The synagogue should have been a sanctuary for the three congregations that worshiped there. The congregants should have been safe to pray and worship, yet 11 were murdered that day and countless others had their lives changed forever. Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil and David Rosenthal, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax, and Irving Younger will never be forgotten. We will honor their memories at a service on October 26 at Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom. October 27 marks five years since the massacre.

Those with the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation said they are thankful to learn of the guilty verdict. They know that justice will be served as the judicial process continues.

Bowers’ sentencing is scheduled for June 26.