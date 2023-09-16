YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — With the Youngstown State University football team now three games into its regular season, its starting quarterback will now be partnering with a local organization.

At Saturday’s home game, quarterback Mitch Davidson wore special cleats honoring the Rich Center for Autism, making him the center’s first student-athlete ambassador. The cleats spread the message of the Rich Center — which is “Treatment, Education and Research” — with text on on the sides.

“It’s a privilege becoming a student-athlete ambassador for such an important cause. I hope that my efforts help increase awareness and provide support to those who need it. I believe in this and I can’t wait to see where this partnership takes us,” said Davidson.

Davidson will be working with the center to help create awareness of the importance of treatment, education and research for those with autism.

“Wearing these cleats on my feet, I truly felt it was extra motivation for me to go out and play well for my team, for this university and especially for those people over at the Rich Center,” Davidson said.

Donors through the Friends of the Rich Center for Autism nonprofit have made the collaboration possible.

