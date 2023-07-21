YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio EPA will hold an informational meeting followed by public comments next month on a proposal to change how steam heat is generated from a downtown plant.

The Dublin, Ohio, based company SOBE wants to use tire chips to generate the gas that creates the steam.

The public hearing is Thursday, August 10 at 6 p.m. at the Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center on Otis St. in Youngstown.

According to a news release, the EPA will eventually decide if SOBE can install and operate a Thermolyzer unit to process the tire chips. A Thermolyzer is a “non-incineration technology that recycles all hydrocarbon waste materials into synthetic gas. In this case, the gas will fuel two onsite boilers.”

The Ohio EPA Division of Air Pollution Control is reviewing the application to determine if the operations proposed by SOBE complies with its requirements and are protective of human health and the environment.

“If the proposed operations comply with all requirements, Ohio EPA has an obligation to issue a permit,” the release stated.