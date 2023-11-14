YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors are seeking to revoke the bond of a man accused of hitting a man with a tire iron after he was arrested over the weekend on a gun charge.

The motion filed Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court asked that the bond be revoked for Mark Clay, 23, who pleaded guilty Oct. 2 before Judge Anthony Donofrio to charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Clay had posted $15,000 bond March 30, the day after he was arrested for a March 23 attack on a man in the single-digit block of Newport Drive.

He is accused of attacking a man whom he met at a local McDonald’s. The man had invited Clay back to his apartment to watch basketball, according to a police report.

When they got to the man’s apartment, Clay sprayed a liquid into the man’s face and then hit him with a tire iron, reports state.

The victim managed to tackle Clay, but he ran away, according to reports. Police found a tire iron with blood on it and bloody clothes in a bathroom sink, reports stated, along with a backpack that had documents from the Trumbull County Adult Probation Department addressed to Clay.

Judge Donofrio continued Clay’s bond when he entered his pleas. Sentencing is set for Dec. 6. Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of prison with the term to be determined by the judge.

On Friday, Clay was arrested by city police on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after a car he was in was chased on the East Side after it failed to stop for a traffic violation.

Clay’s bond was set at $10,000 Monday during his arraignment in municipal court, and he is still in jail. He has a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 20 in that case.