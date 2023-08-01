YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors Tuesday told a judge that a change in venue for the upcoming trial of an Austintown Township trustee and former Poland Township school resource officer is not necessary.

In a brief filed in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, Senior Assistant Attorney General Kara Keating acknowledged that there is a lot of pretrial publicity surrounding the trial of Steve Kent, 54, who faces three charges of sexual battery and a count of tampering with evidence.

The case is being prosecuted by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to avoid any conflicts of interest.

Kent is accused of sexual misconduct with a Poland Seminary High School student. His lawyer last week filed a motion asking Judge John Durkin for a change of venue for Kent’s Sept. 11 trial, saying that pretrial publicity of the case will make it hard to seat an impartial jury.

Keating acknowledged in her brief that the case has been in the media a lot, but she said that does not mean an impartial jury can not be seated.

“Just by the nature of this case, a public official and former law enforcement officer charged with sexually abusing a high school student, these court proceedings have, and will continue to create, intense interest by the public and the media.”

Keating said the jury selection process should go forward locally first to determine if the jury pool has been tainted by pretrial publicity, but she provided examples of trials that generated large amounts of publicity where the venue was not changed, the defendant was convicted, and the convictions stood up on appeal.

Among the examples she gave was the trial of a police captain in Akron who was accused of murdering his wife and a priest in Toledo who was charged with the cold case murder of a nun. Both of those cases had a large amount of pretrial publicity, yet juries were still be able to seated, and appeals in those cases based on change of venue were denied, Keating wrote.

In examples Kent’s attorney John Juhasz gave last week of convictions being overturned because of trial atmosphere, Keating wrote the opinions by appellate courts in those cases said their decisions were not based on pretrial publicity alone.

“In conclusion, it’s a shame that Kent, who has asked for a jury trial, has so little faith or confidence in the citizens of Mahoning County that he finds it necessary to attack and disparage them in advance of a jury summons even being issued, and ask the court to presume that all potential jurors are a biased and unfair group of citizens who will exhibit a disdain for both their oath and the jury selection process,” Keating wrote.