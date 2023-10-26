YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors Thursday filed their objection to a man serving a prison sentence for shooting out the window of a car to be released early.

Prosecutors filed their objection in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to the fourth request for early release by Robert Britton, 42, of Youngstown.

Britton filed a motion Sept. 29 before Judge Anthony D’Apolito asking for an early release from the two and a half year sentence he was given May 12, 2022, on a charge of attempted felonious assault with a one-firearm specification.

Judge D’Apolito Sept. 9 denied the previous request.

Britton also filed requests in November and March.

Assistant Prosecutor Steven Maszczak said in his objection that prosecutors oppose Britton’s release because of the violent nature of the crime and also because he had a gun.

Britton is accused of shooting at the window of a car early Aug. 27, 2021, on Wells Court, as the mother of his two children was driving. Although the back window of the car was shattered by a bullet, the woman was not injured.