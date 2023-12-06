YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors are opposing a request by a man serving eight years in prison on charges relating to his escape from a juvenile detention facility to be released early from prison.

The motion was filed Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court objecting to the request by Jeremy Britton, now 24.

Britton was sentenced in 2018 to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree felony counts of robbery, attempted kidnapping and felonious assault; and third-degree felony counts of robbery and escape.

Those charges stem from April 2017 when Britton, then 17, was being held in the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center facing charges for the robbery of a Burger King on U.S. 224 in Poland Township.

Reports said Britton scaled a fence while outside at the JJC, took a car from someone on Andrews Avenue, and then eluded a manhunt that fanned out across the North Side of Youngstown, Hubbard Township and Liberty looking for him. He was found the day after he escaped at a home on Salt Springs Road on Youngstown’s West Side.

Britton filed the request Nov. 2 acting as his own lawyer before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum. Judge Krichbaum denied a similar request by Britton earlier this year.

Prosecutors wrote in their response Wednesday that the request should be rejected because the sentence given to him was agreed upon by prosecutors and defense attorneys.

When he was given his sentence Britton also received 305 days credit for time served while awaiting the outcome of his case.

The robbery case was handled at the juvenile court and records for that sentence are unavailable. Two other people received prison sentences as adults for their role in the robbery, and one person was sentenced to time in the county jail.