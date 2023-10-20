YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors this week said they oppose the early release of a man who was sentenced to prison for a murder he committed in 2013 when he was 15.

Damarrea Harris, 26, of Youngstown, filed the motion Sept. 19 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Sweeney. He is serving a prison sentence of 20 years after pleading guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification and aggravated robbery.

Prosecutors filed a brief response Wednesday opposing the motion.

Harris filed the motion while acting as his own attorney.

Harris pleaded guilty in November 2013 while still a juvenile for the murder of David Higley, 23, of Niles. Higley’s body was found Oct. 29, 2013, behind a vacant home in the 200 block of Hilton Avenue. Police believe he was killed in a robbery.

Higley had a gunshot wound to the back when he was found. His car was found the next day on East High Avenue.

Harris was arrested a few days after Higley’s body was found. He was charged as a juvenile and entered into a plea agreement before his case was bound over to common pleas court, calling for him to serve 20 years in prison.