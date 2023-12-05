YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of the electives in Youngstown State University’s Honors College is a course in magazine editing and production. For the first time since it’s been taught, there was a collaboration this semester with the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office, a collaboration that culminated Tuesday with a news conference.

Twelve students in the Honors College magazine editing and production seminar held a news conference Tuesday afternoon at YSU to discuss their experiences with the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office.

Students John Alexander and Emily Vero focused on the drug court.

“It’s sort of one of those community outreach programs where I didn’t even know that this even existed,” Vero said.

Instructor Mollie Hartup has taught the seminar for 4 years and this year decided to bring on the prosecutor’s office as a community partner.

“Students had an opportunity to learn about the work of this government organization,” Hartup said. “But then, also learn how to write and tell stories and write about the work that they are doing with the hope of having that work published,”

“It was approached to us to collaborate with YSU and the Honors College — I didn’t hesitate. I believe part of our main role is community engagement,” Mahoning County Prosecutor Gina DeGenova said.

DeGenova welcomed the chance to engage with college students.

“By rooting them by what goes on in their own hometown — learning about government operations, learning about what goes on here — hey, it may give them the reason to stay,” DeGenova said.

Frankie Delcolle’s group worked with the civil division, as it dealt with fire equipment damaged in East Palestine.

“The chrome was flaking off of their trucks. Their equipment was falling apart,” Delcolle said.

Millie Chovan’s group dealt with Hope, the prosecutor’s comfort dog in-training.

“When I went into this, I really did not think there would be a way for me to connect to this project. But, I mean, who doesn’t love dogs?” Chovan said.

Their stories are not finished yet, but they will be published on the prosecutor’s website and in the quarterly Justice Journal.

The plan is to have a different community partner during spring semester, though that partner has yet to be selected.

Next fall, the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office will again be the community partner because — as Hartup put it — it’s an office that “still has a lot of stories to tell.”