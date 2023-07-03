YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors are seeking, for the third time, to revoke the bond of a witness in a 2018 murder.

A motion was filed Friday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court seeking to revoke the bond of George Gutierres, 33, of Boardman, who was arrested Thursday by Boardman police for domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Gutierres is presently in the Mahoning County jail on that charge. Court records show he was arraigned Friday in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman and set for a preliminary hearing this week.

Prosecutors said they seek to revoke the bond because of Gutierres’ latest arrest.

Gutierres had his $50,000 bond reinstated March 9 by Judge John Durkin over the objection of prosecutors after the judge had denied three previous motions to reinstate Gutierres’ bond, which was revoked July 11 after he was arrested by Boardman police for domestic violence stemming from an incident in April 2022.

He was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter for the October 2018 shooting death of Joshua Donatelli, 25, in his Imperial Street home on the West Side, but pleaded guilty Dec. 27, 2019, to a reduced charge of attempted possession of cocaine, a second-degree felony. He was then given his original $50,000 bond.

Another man, Lavontae Knight, 26, has been charged with aggravated murder for Donatelli’s death.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Gutierres will receive a four-year sentence with early release after six months as long as he testifies truthfully in Knight’s trial.

Knight’s trial is set for Sept. 18.

After his guilty plea to the original charge, Gutierres stayed out of trouble until an Aug. 27, 2021, arrest by Youngstown police on a gun charge. He posted a $4,000 bond at his arraignment in municipal court but failed to show up for his preliminary hearing.

He was taken into custody in October by a bail bondsman and taken back to jail. Prosecutors asked that Gutierres be held without bond and Judge Durkin agreed.

The gun charge was bound over to a grand jury and dismissed by prosecutors in January. Gutierres then filed a motion to have his bond reinstated, which was granted March 10 after prosecutors did not offer an objection.

Gutierres was arrested Thursday after police were called about 12:40 p.m. to a Lealand Avenue home for a report of someone violating a protection order.

A woman who lives at the home told police she lives there with three children she has with Gutierres. She had left earlier but when she returned, she found another woman at the home who she has a protection order against. That woman also has children with Gutierres, reports said.

Reports said the three began arguing and then began fighting. The woman who lives with Gutierres told police Gutierres hit her, reports said, and she did have a cut over her eye and scratches on her cheek.

In his previous domestic violence case, court records show Gutierres pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 53 days in jail with credit for 53 days served.