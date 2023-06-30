YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of teens from Northern Ireland arrived Monday in the Youngstown area. They’re here on a project known as a Bridge of Peace.

Students were working Friday at the Salvation Army. The group was packing boxes for the food pantry. Eight of them are from Northern Ireland, an area known for its divide between Protestants and Catholics.

“I’m Protestant, and I’m actually staying with two Catholics. We’re like besties, now,” said Lara Petrushkina.

Petrushkina’s mother was involved in the Ulster Project, which brings students from Northern Ireland to more than 20 cities across America. The idea is to bring them together in a strife-free atmosphere and hopefully end the mistrust which still exists in the country.

“The troubles have died down within Northern Ireland, but there still is infringements between our communities and without these programs, we can’t make that happen and go forward and build them together,” said Bergeen Campbell.

Campbell is a counselor on this trip. She was also helping put together stocking stuffers with the group, which will be saved and passed out at the Salvation Army around Christmas. She participated years ago in the Ulster Project and values what it taught her.

“It dictated the next 10 years of my life from a leadership perspective,” she said.

Mark Jenkins, also an Ulster counselor, said the program is focused on future opportunities.

“We’re teaching them to be our future leaders and stuff like that. So, we hope that they can take away things from this and then it would lead to opportunities for them in the future,” he said.

Five students from the Mahoning Valley are also helping with the three-week project.

Mahoning Valley Ulster Project hosted its first students from Northern Ireland in 1988. This is the 30th group of teens that have come.

“In Northern Ireland, it’s more reserved and people are more embarrassed about their religion is. I feel like here, it’s more open. You can be more honest about what you believe,” said Anna Magee, a student from Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland teens will also be helping Purple Cat and Zion Lutheran Food Bank during their visit. Plus, they have trips planned to Cedar Point and a Scrappers game. They’ll also watch the Fourth of July parade in Canfield.