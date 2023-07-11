YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former executive of a Youngstown construction company who pleaded guilty to taking part in a scheme to defraud his company out of millions of dollars was sentenced Tuesday.

Former B&B Construction president Philip M. Beshara was sentenced to two years in prison. He will also have to serve three years probation when he gets out and pay $1,949,465.95 in restitution with his co-defendant and former company treasurer Samuel DeCaria.

According to a bill of information filing, Beshara and DeCaria conspired to defraud money from B&B Construction by putting $1.6 million from the company bank account into Beshara’s personal bank accounts. Records show that this occurred from March 2006 to September 2016.

Beshara would deposit company checks into his own account and would also oversee invoices from sub-contractors that he would inflate so that B&B would be charged a larger amount for their work, according to the filing. As a result, Beshara was able to retain the money and deposit it into his bank accounts.

As overseer of the company’s finances, DeCaria was accused of not reporting Beshara’s fraudulent transactions, according to court records.

DeCaria is scheduled to be sentenced on July 13.