YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Several libraries and a church are some of the hundreds of customers that have been affected by a power outage Tuesday afternoon.

According to First Energy, nearly 250 customers are without power in Boardman Township, and a spokesperson with St. Columba Cathedral in downtown Youngstown said that they are without power as well.

The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County expressed on Facebook that some of their libraries have lost power, but that they remain open.

First Energy has not provided a reason for the outages.

Power is expected to be restored around 2 p.m.