YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students with Potential Development in Youngstown now have a new space to help them get “fit” and enhance some of their social skills.

The ribbon was cut Tuesday morning for a new outdoor fitness and recreation center, located behind the high school building on Market Street.

The $175,000 addition took nearly a year to design and install.

Directors say the space will help students’ emotional, behavioral and intellectual development.

“Anytime they can improve their physical fitness and health, it does carry over into the classroom. They feel better about themselves, they have better self-confidence, they improve their social skills, and it all carries over into the classroom, and they perform better in class,” said CEO Paul Garchar.

The center was paid for through donations from a number of local foundations and endowments, as well as a donation from local professional golfer Jason Kokrak.