YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a postal worker Saturday told police he was robbed by a man who was in a car that is suspected of being stolen.

Police were called about 1:45 p.m. to the 3800 block of Mohawk Avenue, where reports said the postal worker was in his postal service vehicle when a gray Hunyadi suddenly stopped in front of him and cut him off.

A man wearing a mask on his face jumped out of the back seat and demanded the keys, reports said.

Reports said the postal worker tried to separate his personal keys from the keys for the vehicle before the man grabbed all the keys, got back in the car and the car drove off.

Police were in the neighborhood looking for a stolen car that matched the description of the car the postal worker said was involved in his robbery, reports said.